    Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda, when combined with Moderna's mRNA cancer vaccine, in early trials reduced the risk of certain skin cancers from returning by 44% compared with just Keytruda alone. | GETTY IMAGES
The long-awaited cancer vaccine revolution is getting a little closer to reality.

New data from Moderna Inc. and Merck & Co. suggest that after decades of failures, researchers are finally figuring out the right way to design a vaccine that can teach immune cells how to recognize and combat tumors.

Last month, the companies said that when used in concert with Merck’s cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine reduced the risk of certain skin cancers from returning or patient deaths by 44% compared with Keytruda alone.

