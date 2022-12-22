Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar — and the magic of Lionel Messi was a big reason why.

Leading Argentina to victory and having been crowned the best player of the tournament confirms what many know: Messi is one of the greatest soccer players in the history of the game.

What explains Messi’s unique abilities? David Konzevik, a former Argentine soccer player and now an economist living in Mexico City told me, “I have never before been so moved seeing a player as I am with Messi. I have watched him doing magic with the ball for years. There is nobody like him.”