    Indonesian President Joko Widodo (center right) and other global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, take part in a tree planting event in Denpasar, Bali, during the Group of 20 summit in November. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
SINGAPORE – The world seems like a calmer place after the Group of 20 meeting in Bali in mid-November. The question is why.

We know that U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a three-hour in-person meeting that went well, despite their many policy differences and their countries’ growing antagonism. It was also helpful that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t show up and that Russia’s war in Ukraine didn’t overshadow the Sino-American discussions. In fact, the G20 issued a statement declaring that, “Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi also had a relatively successful meeting in Bali. The two leaders smiled and shook hands, which was a significant improvement from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in September, when they could barely make eye contact.

