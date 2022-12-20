  • ASEAN leaders and dialogue partners, including New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern (left), India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi (center left), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center right) and others attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Bangkok in November 2019. REUTERS | REUTERS
    ASEAN leaders and dialogue partners, including New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern (left), India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi (center left), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center right) and others attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Bangkok in November 2019. REUTERS | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SINGAPORE – “Don’t make us choose!” That has been, is, and almost certainly will continue to be Southeast Asia’s reflexive response to intensifying geopolitical competition in the region.

This mindset persists despite — or perhaps because of — a virtual transformation of the region’s political and economic dynamics, two years of a global health pandemic and Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Trying to distance themselves from the increasingly contentious relationship between China and Western governments makes sense for a lot of reasons. Yet for some outsiders, even those sympathetic to the region’s position, refusal to acknowledge sharpening geopolitical reality risks devastating consequences.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW