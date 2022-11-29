  • Police officers stand guard during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
    Police officers stand guard during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

HONG KONG – Following a deadly fire in a residential building in China’s Xinjiang region — which many blame on COVID-19 lockdowns — Chinese protesters have taken to the streets to demand an end to stringent pandemic restrictions.

Even before the protests erupted, there were signs that President Xi Jinping’s administration was preparing to roll back the costly “COVID zero” policy, though the exact timeline remains uncertain. But this process will be more complicated than many seem to realize.

China’s exit from COVID zero clearly carries public-health risks that must be managed, especially given low vaccination rates among the elderly. Less noticed, however, are the operational challenges this process raises.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW