The collapse of FTX, an international cryptocurrency exchange valued at $32 billion at the beginning of the year, is a wakeup call for financial regulators.
The discovery of an $8 billion shortfall has unraveled the more than 100 companies in the FTX empire, leaving a mess that one veteran of bankruptcies called the worst he had ever seen — which included the $74 billion loss that followed the Enron debacle.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.