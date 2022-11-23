When former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared that “Japan is back” during a policy speech at a Washington think tank in 2013, he spoke of his determination for the nation to be a guardian of peace and prosperity in the Asia Pacific.

Over the last decade or so, Japan — much of it under the Abe administration — has transformed itself back into a major geopolitical player. It did so by fortifying its security alliance with the United States; granting the Self-Defense Forces under the 2015 Security Legislation the ability to act in “collective defense” to assist allies; leading the initiative for “the Quad” framework of democracies and introducing the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” concept.