    Workers inspect storage tanks for radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. | POOL / VIA BLOOMBERG
On Aug. 24, at the newly established GX (Green Transformation) Implementation Council chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Japanese government announced a new nuclear energy policy.

The framework for this new policy consists of three key points: maximize the use of existing nuclear power plants through an accelerated restart and extension of their operation period; develop and build advanced next-generation reactors; and develop conditions suitable for the use of nuclear energy, including back-end support.

