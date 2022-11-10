  • Supporters of abortion rights protest outside Wisconsin’s capitol in Madison last month. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
After the expected red wave seems to have been little more than a red ripple, are any centrist pundits going to renew their calls for a federal compromise on abortion?

Prior to the election, I saw essay after essay pre-emptively lambasting Democrats for being too focused on this supposedly fringe women’s issue. Surely, talking so much about wombs would lead them down the primrose path to electoral defeat.

