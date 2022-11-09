Restructuring is a horrible time for the staff of any company, but it’s also an opportunity to concentrate on what reliably makes money.

Elon Musk has made cuts so deep at Twitter Inc. that his team has started asking dozens of workers to return after being laid off last Friday, when about half of them were shown the door. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc. is, meanwhile, gearing up to fire thousands of its roughly 87,000 salaried employees on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal, the first time in its history that it has ever carried out mass job cuts.