  • Despite an abundance of choices for making digital payments, such as SoftBank Group's PayPay, the Japanese people refuse to let cash die. | REUTERS
    Despite an abundance of choices for making digital payments, such as SoftBank Group's PayPay, the Japanese people refuse to let cash die. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

If supply of alternative payment options could whip up its own demand, Japan would be near-cashless by now.

Since that’s far from reality, the government is giving people a helpful nudge, prompting them to use their mobile wallets more often than their physical ones.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW