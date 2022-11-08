  • Chip-making equipment is now Japan’s second largest export sector, making the country reluctant to follow the U.S. in restricting China’s access to advanced semiconductors and the components to make them. | BLOOMBERG
Cutting-edge technology is increasingly central to the Japan-U.S. alliance.

That’s only logical given the centrality of that tech to 21st-century geopolitical competition and the leading role that the two countries play in developing and producing it. While the alliance has arguably never been stronger and the two governments are working together to coordinate policies in this sector, some warning lights are warming up.

