The Russo-Ukraine war is heating up once again with Russia’s recent mass missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other areas while Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region continues, causing Russian authorities to order evacuations there.
Yet, the tipping point appears to have been Ukraine’s recapture of the Kharkiv Oblast region late this summer. Put in terms of World War II, it can be likened to Japan’s fatal defeat in the 1942 Battle of Midway.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.