  • A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a turret of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank near the front line in Mykolaiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 26. | REUTERS
    A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a turret of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank near the front line in Mykolaiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 26. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The Russo-Ukraine war is heating up once again with Russia’s recent mass missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other areas while Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region continues, causing Russian authorities to order evacuations there.

Yet, the tipping point appears to have been Ukraine’s recapture of the Kharkiv Oblast region late this summer. Put in terms of World War II, it can be likened to Japan’s fatal defeat in the 1942 Battle of Midway.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW