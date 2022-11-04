  • Brazilian voters return Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to power. The president-elect is taking over a deeply divided country.  | AFP-JIJI
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva eked out a slim victory last Sunday over Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election for president of Brazil.

The progressive candidate’s success and his return to office is a remarkable comeback, a win for democracy in one of the global South’s largest and most important countries, and a genuine fillip for efforts to protect the environment.

