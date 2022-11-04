After 27 missile launches in two days, including a long-range projectile that failed to overpass Japan and another that crossed a nautical border with South Korea, one thing is clear: North Korea is getting diminishing returns from its theatrics.
During the “fire and fury” era in 2017, a missile overpass of Japan caused gold to rise, Japanese stocks to fall and Treasuries to rally, as a military confrontation seemed to some to be inevitable. These days, markets are more concerned with Jerome Powell than Kim Jong Un.
