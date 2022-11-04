  • A TV news program in Seoul on Thursday reports on North Korea’s recent missile launches. | REUTERS
    A TV news program in Seoul on Thursday reports on North Korea’s recent missile launches. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

After 27 missile launches in two days, including a long-range projectile that failed to overpass Japan and another that crossed a nautical border with South Korea, one thing is clear: North Korea is getting diminishing returns from its theatrics.

During the “fire and fury” era in 2017, a missile overpass of Japan caused gold to rise, Japanese stocks to fall and Treasuries to rally, as a military confrontation seemed to some to be inevitable. These days, markets are more concerned with Jerome Powell than Kim Jong Un.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW