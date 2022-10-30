  • An undated photo released in March shows Kim Jong Un inspecting what North Korea state media called a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile. The isolated country may be going through its worst harvest since the great famines of the mid-1990s. KCNA / via REUTERS | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    An undated photo released in March shows Kim Jong Un inspecting what North Korea state media called a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile. The isolated country may be going through its worst harvest since the great famines of the mid-1990s. KCNA / via REUTERS | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The recent wave of North Korean missile tests and other military provocations has sparked a flurry of supposition about the country’s motivation.

Much of this speculation, however, shares a common flaw: the assumption that North Korea’s actions should be understood in connection to external rather than internal factors.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW