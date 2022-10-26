  • Vladimir Putin is playing a game of 'rational' brinkmanship with his nuclear threats. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Vladimir Putin is playing a game of “rational” brinkmanship with his nuclear threats. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

HAMBURG – Hardly a day goes by without Russian President Vladimir Putin waving his nuclear bludgeon to cow Ukraine and the West.

Is he crazy? Maybe, because launching such weapons would break a 77-year-old nuclear taboo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW