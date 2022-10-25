  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian leader Anthony Albanese meet Saturday in Perth, Australia, where the two held talks on security cooperation and other issues. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Pyeongtaek, South Korea – This past weekend, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida traveled to Perth, Australia, to meet with his counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

It was a momentous summit for the two leaders as they effectively laid the groundwork for the next 10 years of Japan-Australia relations, as Tokyo demonstrated a proactive approach and both capitals showed continuity.

