  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks to members of his advisory council in Tehran on Oct. 12. | OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER / WANA / VIA REUTERS
    Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks to members of his advisory council in Tehran on Oct. 12. | OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER / WANA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – The nationwide protests in Iran over women’s rights and abuses by the religious morality police have once again shined a light on the country’s ruling clerical class and the seemingly limitless powers of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has a two-tier government. The first tier, ostensibly representing the sovereignty of the people, includes a president who serves as the executive of a highly centralized state, a parliament charged with creating and debating laws and a judiciary that vets and interprets those laws. The second tier, representing the sovereignty of God, consists of just one man: the supreme leader, or Faqih.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW