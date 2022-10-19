  • This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talking with soldiers from a front-line long-range artillery division and air force squadron. Kim has been overseeing a spate of recent missile tests that have many in the West worried. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talking with soldiers from a front-line long-range artillery division and air force squadron. Kim has been overseeing a spate of recent missile tests that have many in the West worried. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

NEW YORK – A new geopolitical crisis is stirring against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, tensions around Taiwan and the sharpening U.S.-China rivalry. North Korea, after a three-year pause in nuclear provocations, is gearing up for what intelligence agencies warn could be a seventh nuclear test — possibly before the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Five years ago, the world faced the prospect of “fire and fury” as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and then-U.S. President Donald Trump traded threats of nuclear war. A phony peace followed, as Kim met with several world leaders to gain sanctions relief in exchange for vague promises to scale back parts of his nuclear program.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW