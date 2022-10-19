At the heart of the recent turmoil in Britain lie two major dilemmas. The way they are unfolding is instructive for all advanced economies, which are suffering some of the same global effects, Japan included.

The first dilemma is financial and the second is political. The financial one arises from the simple fact that the U.K. has suffered three major blows in recent times — one might describe them as illnesses — all of them very severe and unforeseen: the pandemic, the energy price explosion and a nasty war in Europe.