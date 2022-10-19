  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a news conference in London on Oct. 14. Given her recent political setbacks, the ruling Conservative Party may be deciding whether to keep her or bring in another leader. Pool via / REUTERS | POOL VIA / REUTERS
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a news conference in London on Oct. 14. Given her recent political setbacks, the ruling Conservative Party may be deciding whether to keep her or bring in another leader. Pool via / REUTERS | POOL VIA / REUTERS
  • SHARE

At the heart of the recent turmoil in Britain lie two major dilemmas. The way they are unfolding is instructive for all advanced economies, which are suffering some of the same global effects, Japan included.

The first dilemma is financial and the second is political. The financial one arises from the simple fact that the U.K. has suffered three major blows in recent times — one might describe them as illnesses — all of them very severe and unforeseen: the pandemic, the energy price explosion and a nasty war in Europe.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW