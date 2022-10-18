  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds the testing of a new type of tactical guided weapon in this undated photo released in April.  | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds the testing of a new type of tactical guided weapon in this undated photo released in April.  | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Almost no one believes that North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons.

Still, its diplomatic “partners” cling nevertheless to a policy that demands denuclearization as a condition of sustained engagement. Critics charge that this approach isn’t just futile, but it reinforces Pyongyang’s determination to hold on to that arsenal, deepening the instability that it aims to eliminate.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW