  • What had some researchers puzzled for the longest time was how poorer people who were less likely to be able to afford enough food were often more overweight or obese than people who had lots of resources. | GETTY IMAGES
    What had some researchers puzzled for the longest time was how poorer people who were less likely to be able to afford enough food were often more overweight or obese than people who had lots of resources. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Scientific understanding is challenging the conventional wisdom about hunger — now framing it as a scourge that afflicts not only people who get too few calories, but also those who consume mostly sugar and refined starch.

Under this new understanding, people eating the wrong kind of diet can suffer from both hunger and obesity.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW