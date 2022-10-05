  • With the U.S. Fed's willingness to send the U.S. economy into a recession to tackle rising inflation, oil production may find itself in a terminal decline as a result. | BLOOMBERG
    With the U.S. Fed's willingness to send the U.S. economy into a recession to tackle rising inflation, oil production may find itself in a terminal decline as a result. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

I’ve rarely felt more trepidation about writing a column than this one. But here goes: After more than a century of almost continual growth, the world’s appetite for oil is peaking and will soon enter terminal decline.

That’s hard to write, because those who’ve called a top in oil have a forecasting record on a par with film producer Harry Warner’s skepticism that people in the 1920s wanted to see talking pictures.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW