In early August, China protested U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan by conducting a week of live-fire military exercises in the maritime and air spaces surrounding the island.
China established six maritime target areas that encircled Taiwan, and from the mainland, fired ballistic missiles over the island. Strategic bombers loaded with surface-to-air missiles conducted an attack simulation. For the first time, China established a military drill zone to the east of Taiwan and launched five ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone. In short, China carried out a “dry run” of a Taiwan invasion.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.