  • Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka (left) and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai exchange documents on Sept. 29, 1972, after signing a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka (left) and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai exchange documents on Sept. 29, 1972, after signing a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Fifty years ago this week, on Sept. 29, 1972, Japan and China normalized their relationship.

It has been a turbulent half century since with ties oscillating between hot and cold, calm and contentious. That is to be expected. The two countries are neighbors, with deeply intertwined histories, cultures and economies. Both nurture ambitions for regional leadership — and both offer radically different visions of regional order. That is a formidable obstacle to building a truly forward-looking and productive partnership. It can and should be overcome.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW