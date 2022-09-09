  • United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who just released a report concluding China may have engaged in crimes against humanity in its Xinjiang region, gives her final news conference before leaving the post, in Geneva on Aug. 25. | REUTERS
United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has published her long-awaited report on human rights abuses in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

It concluded that China may have engaged in crimes that include crimes against humanity. The Beijing government was infuriated by the report, calling it politically motivated and worked to head off its publication. It failed. Now the world must follow up: Demanding not only answers to the questions that the report has raised but imposing sanctions, such as banning the use of goods made with forced labor from Xinjiang.

