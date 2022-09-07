  • The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on its launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, just days after its mission was postponed due to a fuel leak. | AFP-JIJI
For the second time in a week, NASA scrubbed the launch of the Space Launch System designed to return Americans to the moon.

First conceived in 2010, and initially scheduled to have its first test flight in 2017, the rocket is now scheduled to take off no earlier than late September, and possibly much later. NASA, for its part, is hoping Americans will overlook a decade of expensive failure and pray for the best.

