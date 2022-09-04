  • Then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meets with his Chinese counterpart, Deng Xiaoping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during a summit in May 1989. | REUTERS
CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA – There was a time when well-meaning, if not wishful-thinking, Westerners thought that “China’s Gorbachev” was the highest compliment they could pay a Chinese leader who looked like a reformer.

But when Zhu Rongji, the straight-talking mayor of Shanghai, visited the U.S. in July 1990, and some Americans called him that, the future premier was not amused. “I am not China’s Gorbachev,” Zhu reportedly snapped. “I am China’s Zhu Rongji.”

