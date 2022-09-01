  • The U.S. has been slow to scan sewage for monkeypox, with the worst of the outbreak to likely pass before the program begins. | REUTERS
Evidence is growing that monkeypox, like COVID-19, can be reliably detected in wastewater.

Yet the U.S. has moved far too slowly to include the virus in its regular scans of sewage for coronavirus. By the time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launches a program in the next month or two to look for monkeypox, the worst of the outbreak is likely to have passed.

