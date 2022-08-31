  • North Korea tests a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in January. | KCNA / VIA KYODO
North Korea has conducted a number of long-range ballistic missile tests in 2022, breaking a self-imposed moratorium in place since 2018, amid a period of detente during the Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump administrations.

Pyongyang began a carefully choreographed stratagem in January 2022 with an announcement at the eighth Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee that it would resume “all temporarily-suspended activities.” Initially, North Korea test-fired medium-range and cruise missiles. After a pause in February, coinciding with the Beijing Winter Olympics, matters were escalated with a series of ICBM launches over the following months.

