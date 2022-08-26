  • Given tensions with China over Taiwan and the war in Ukraine, the military exercises with South Korea, one of the largest drills that America stages, will have ripple effects on all its allies and opponents. | REUTERS
This week South Korea and the United States commenced several huge, live-fire military exercises for the first time in several years in a clear signal to Pyongyang.

Known collectively as the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, they will flex the military muscles of the two allies at sea, in the air, on land and in space. Lasting through Sept. 1, the exercises will also have a significant cyber component.

