    India’s current foreign policy highlights the country’s increasing emphasis on “strategic autonomy” as the world fragments into rival powers centered on the United States, Russia and China. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
LONDON – If there was a prize for the most quotable comment on international relations so far in 2022, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar would be in the running.

Responding to criticism of his country’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war at a security forum in Slovakia in June, Jaishankar said that “Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.”

