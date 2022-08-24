  • As the nation's population ages, tax revenues from alcohol have been falling as younger people shy away from the hard-drinking habits of the past. Liquor taxes are down nearly 50% from a peak in 1994. | BLOOMBERG
    As the nation's population ages, tax revenues from alcohol have been falling as younger people shy away from the hard-drinking habits of the past. Liquor taxes are down nearly 50% from a peak in 1994. | BLOOMBERG
The Machiavellian ruler in Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” novels, Lord Vetinari, once compared taxation to dairy farming. “The task,” he said, “is to extract the maximum amount of milk with the minimum of moo.”

Japan’s tax agency is learning this lesson the hard way. It’s found itself with an unexpectedly large amount of moo after a seemingly innocent campaign to support local industry went viral. The problem was that the sector in question was the alcohol business; the agency is soliciting open-ended ideas from young people for ways to help revitalize the nation’s liquor trade, amid a decline in drinking among younger people.

