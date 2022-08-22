  • Workers disinfect a street in Hanoi against COVID-19 in July 2021. | REUTERS
    Workers disinfect a street in Hanoi against COVID-19 in July 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The world’s two largest communist countries have a lot in common.

Just over a year ago, Vietnam’s party leaders gave General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong an unprecedented third five-year term as the top leader, crediting him with successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third term as well later this year. Both countries waived politicians’ age limits for their supreme leaders.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,