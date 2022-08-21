MOSCOW – In 1949, five of the world’s greatest living writers — Andre Gide, Richard Wright, Ignazio Silone, Stephen Spender and Arthur Koestler — and the American foreign correspondent Louis Fischer contributed essays to a collection called “The God That Failed,” in which they reflected on their embrace, rejection and disavowal of communism.
Liz Cheney — one of Donald Trump’s most prominent Republican critics, who was just routed in a party primary, denying her the chance to defend her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in November — might be able to relate.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.