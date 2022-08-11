  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses with key members of his new Cabinet in Tokyo on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses with key members of his new Cabinet in Tokyo on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday unveiled his first major Cabinet reshuffle as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. The announcement also represents the first Cabinet shakeup since the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July.

Abe’s assassination last month has completely changed the political landscape inside the LDP, and with two election victories and the political vacuum resulting from Abe’s death, Kishida could have exploited the situation to elevate his intraparty allies and marginalize his rivals.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , , , ,