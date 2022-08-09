  • Though the European Union is meant to be a unified bloc, in reality, it is no such thing and its enemies are very aware of its weaknesses.  | REUTERS
    Though the European Union is meant to be a unified bloc, in reality, it is no such thing and its enemies are very aware of its weaknesses.  | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The 27 national leaders of the European Union love to extol the solidarity that binds their countries together.

Even the words signal destiny. “Union” comes via French from the Latin unus for “one,” and solidarity from solidus for “firm, whole and undivided.” Like a good marriage, the bloc is meant to be a solidarity union.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,