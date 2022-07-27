  • The U.S. needs to prioritize finding other ways of containing and degrading Iran's thereat now that it is unlikely a broader nuclear agreement will be secured. | REUTERS
Prospects for reviving the Iran nuclear deal are getting murkier by the day.

What seems clear, though, is that the U.S. is unlikely to secure a broader agreement that addresses Iran’s missile arsenal and network of heavily armed proxy forces. Finding other ways of containing and degrading those threats — all the more dangerous in combination — should be a priority.

