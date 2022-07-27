  • This week, two space startups announced plans to send a lander to Mars in late 2024 in what is gearing to become a space race between private companies, not nation-states. | REUTERS
Elon Musk probably took it for granted that his space exploration company would launch and land the first private space mission to Mars. If he did think SpaceX had cornered the market, though, he doesn’t anymore.

This week, two space startups announced an audacious plan to send a lander to Mars in late 2024. The technical hurdles are high. But even if the mission fails, it will create something important and lasting: a space race between private companies, not nation-states.

