    Firefighters inspect a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
This is the first installment of a three-part discussion between executives at the Asia Pacific Initiative (API) on the geoeconomics surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine and changes in the international order. The discussion involved research director Yuichi Hosoya, a professor at the Faculty of Law, Keio University; Ken Jimbo, executive director for the Japan-U.S. Military Statesmen Forum and a professor at Keio University; and senior research fellow Kazuto Suzuki, a professor at the University of Tokyo.

KS: Since we are having this discussion to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the API, let’s briefly look back at its history. In your view, what kind of a think tank is it, what has it accomplished and what kind of changes has it brought to society?

