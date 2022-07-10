  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe worked to unite countries with similar interests in containing China, sowing the seeds of 'the Quad' that groups Japan with the United States, Australia and India.  | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe worked to unite countries with similar interests in containing China, sowing the seeds of “the Quad” that groups Japan with the United States, Australia and India.  | POOL / VIA REUTERS
In life, Shinzo Abe divided public opinion. But after his shocking assassination on the campaign trail on Friday, all thoughts can be united on at least one thing: He was a patriot who gave everything for Japan to the moment of his death. His absence will weigh heavily on the country he leaves behind.

Abe was the most consequential Japanese politician of his generation. In office, he not only served longer than any other other prime minister, but he left behind a legacy of changes in a nation where political gravity is anchored to the status quo. While the totality of his eight years in office could not live up to the extraordinary first few years of his second term, he will go down in history as a political giant.

