  • Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, visit the grave of Abe's father in Yamaguchi Prefecture in 2014. | KYODO
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a man I counted as both a powerful comrade and a friend, passed away on Friday just five hours after news first broke that he had been shot.

I have never been more shocked in my life. The suspect reportedly confessed that his motive was not a grudge against Shinzo’s political creed, although the truth is unknown.

