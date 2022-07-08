  • Washington’s refusal to say whether it would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion has deterred Beijing so far. But how long will the strategy of ambiguity work?  | REUTERS
    Washington’s refusal to say whether it would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion has deterred Beijing so far. But how long will the strategy of ambiguity work?  | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine is, most observers agree, an assault on democracy, sovereignty and human rights.

For the United States and its NATO allies, the Kremlin’s aggression demands a powerful response, including unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia and huge amounts of military aid to Ukraine. But the West will stop short of any direct intervention, lest it be viewed as a declaration of war against Russia.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,