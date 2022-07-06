  • Warren Buffett’s approach to investment in Japan has been to remain passive. He avoids telling its CEOs, investors or the public what to do and does not tell them that Western business practices are better. | REUTERS
If the barbarians are at the gates, Japan is letting them in.

The country is becoming increasingly comfortable with foreign private equity funds and activist investors, a development that gives staid boardrooms the chance to enact the unparalleled wisdom of Western management. In reality though, the expertise could just as easily flow the other way.

