  • More tech firms are using synthetic images to train their AI to gather data and remain unbiased. Get ready for a world awash in artificial identities.  | BLOOMBERG
    More tech firms are using synthetic images to train their AI to gather data and remain unbiased. Get ready for a world awash in artificial identities.  | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Last week Microsoft Corp. said it would stop selling software that guesses a person’s mood by looking at their face.

The reason: It could be discriminatory. Computer vision software, which is used in self-driving cars and facial recognition, has long had issues with errors that come at the expense of women and people of color. Microsoft’s decision to halt the system entirely is one way of dealing with the problem.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,