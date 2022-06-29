  • From declining share prices to failed merger deals, SoftBank had one of its worst years in over two decades. And still, the company's founder, Masayoshi Son, is optimistic about its future. | BLOOMBERG
    From declining share prices to failed merger deals, SoftBank had one of its worst years in over two decades. And still, the company's founder, Masayoshi Son, is optimistic about its future. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

There’s a $60 billion reason why SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son might feel a little down.

His company has shed more market value in the past year than during any 12-month period over the past two decades, while his portfolio of private and public companies faces continued turmoil. And yet, Son remains unfailingly optimistic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,