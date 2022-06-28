It is difficult to appreciate how much the Indo-Pacific security environment has changed.
The fact that we now commonly refer to the “Indo-Pacific” is a taste of the transformation. New threats have emerged, and new relationships forged and new mechanisms created to counter them. First, we had “the Quad,” AUKUS and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework; this week we’re talking about the “Asia-Pacific Four” — Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — and Partners in the Blue Pacific, which includes the U.S., Japan, Australia, the U.K. and New Zealand. The changes have been gradual but they are paradigmatic, nevertheless.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.