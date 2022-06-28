  • 'The Quad' foreign ministers meet in Melbourne, Australia, in February to discuss regional security. | POOL VIA / REUTERS
It is difficult to appreciate how much the Indo-Pacific security environment has changed.

The fact that we now commonly refer to the “Indo-Pacific” is a taste of the transformation. New threats have emerged, and new relationships forged and new mechanisms created to counter them. First, we had “the Quad,” AUKUS and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework; this week we’re talking about the “Asia-Pacific Four” — Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand — and Partners in the Blue Pacific, which includes the U.S., Japan, Australia, the U.K. and New Zealand. The changes have been gradual but they are paradigmatic, nevertheless.

