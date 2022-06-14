It was an eventful weekend for Japanese security.

While the country gears up for a national election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi traveled to Singapore to engage in what has become the most notable venue for security discourse in Asia: the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.