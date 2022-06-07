Throughout history, many countries have exercised their influence on others using various measures to lead them in a direction that matches their own policies and values. China’s overseas influence operations have gained attention in recent years.
However, China is not trying to make other countries yield to its values by demonstrating the superiority of its systems, but is creating a strategic environment favorable to itself by dividing other nations’ public opinion through information manipulation and bribery.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.